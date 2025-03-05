Stars of ‘Around the Horn’ Share Thanks, Memories After Final Episode Announced
The final episode of the longtime ESPN talk show Around the Horn has been slated for May 23, 2025, bringing an end to the program's 23-year run on the network.
There have been more than 4,900 episodes of Around the Horn, which has been on the air since its debut back in 2002. Popular host Tony Reali has been a mainstay on the program since 2004, and many of the biggest names in sports media have appeared as panelists on the show.
With the news of the show's cancellation, many of the stars of the program took to social media to bid farewell and discuss the impact Around the Horn has had on their careers.
Reali, the face of the program, thanked all of his fans for their well wishes.
Woody Paige, who has made the most appearances and recorded the most wins in Around the Horn history, also bid farewell to the show on social media, admitting he was heartbroken to see the show approaching its end.
Mina Kimes, who has risen to stardom at ESPN, had a thoughful message about the conclusion of Around the Horn.
David Dennis Jr., who holds the record for the lowest score ever on Around the Horn at -491, paid tribute to the show, too.
It's the end of an era at ESPN, as the curtain begins to close on the show beloved by so many sports fans.