Tiki Barber Calls Out Tom Brady Over His Daniel Jones Comments During Giants-Cowboys
Daniel Jones's run with the New York Giants came to an end a few days before the team's game on Thanksgiving against the Dallas Cowboys. The No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft asked the team to be released after he was benched and then quickly became a member of the Minnesota Vikings.
Tom Brady was on the call for the Giants-Cowboys game and he took some time during the broadcast to address the way Jones left the team that drafted him.
"I don’t know how that whole situation went down but to think you would ask for a release from a team that committed a lot to you is maybe different than I would have handled that," Brady said. "I always felt I wanted to get the trust and respect of my teammates regardless the situation knowing that I was trying to do the best I could do for the team because that’s the most important thing."
Brady continued with this:
"There’s just some different things that happen in the NFL and everyone makes individual choices. I think we’re all at points in our career face different challenges. I faced some in college and somethings didn’t go the way I wanted. The people that mattered the most to me were the guys in the locker room. I showed up every day. I don’t care if they asked me to be scout team safety or be scout team quarterback. I was going to do whatever I could to help the team win."
On Tuesday, former Giants great Tiki Barber called out Brady for those comments and suggested that Brady might have been able to learn more about Jones's situation if he was able to attend production meetings with teams before games he's calling on FOX. Brady isn't allowed to attend those because he's a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders.
"Do you think he’s having that conversation because he doesn’t do production meetings?" Barber asked on his radio show. "If you have any kind of conversation with anybody on the Giants you’re not saying that. I honestly don’t think you’re saying it that way."
Barber added that Jones wasn't being allowed to workout at all with the Giants and that the quarterback would have had to do literally nothing for five weeks, which didn't seem ideal for the QB.
Barber closed out his feelings on the matter with this:
"The first thing I thought about when I heard this [from Brady] during the game was I don’t think he’s talked to anybody about this Daniel Jones situation," Barber said. "I was there when they released him. It was surreal. It was bizarre. I don’t think Tom is privy enough to the information that he needs to be to have that conversation about Daniel Jones. To criticize Daniel Jones like that. That’s just wrong of Tom."
Here are Barber's full comments: