Traina Thoughts Mailbag: Russell Wilson vs. Mike Tomlin, NBA Finals Schedule, More

Welcome to another edition of an all-Traina Thoughts mailbag. Let’s get to the questions.

NFL pregame shows aren’t as important or significant viewership-wise as they once were but they still matter as a TV property. Btwn Mike Tomlin going to NBC & Russell Wilson joining CBS, who brings more to the table? Thinking not just X&O analysis but persona & name recognition. — Jake Kline (@JakeAKline) June 5, 2026

Good question. Russell Wilson has more star power because he was a quarterback and he’s married to Ciara. I think Mike Tomlin has more credibility and authority.

A lot of people aren’t fans of Wilson’s personality. He comes off a robotic and polished, not real. It will be interesting to see how that plays off in a studio show setting.

To be perfectly frank, I don’t know anyone who’s all that interested in watching Russell Wilson on television.

Tomlin will be the superior voice from an X’s and O’s standpoint. He coached for 19 seasons, won a Super Bowl and never had a losing record. NFL fans are going to pay attention when Tomlin speaks.

The only issue with Tomlin doing TV is that you know he’s going to go back to coaching in a year or two, so we don’t know if he’ll be honest and drop the hammer on players, coaches and organizations when needed or if he’ll play it safe so he doesn’t upset any potential employees/employers.

The new college football video game will pair up Chris Fowler and Joel Klatt. If you could pair up a current PxP and Analyst from 2 different networks who would they be? — Matt (@Mchuck16) June 5, 2026

Another very good question. I would love to see Kevin Harlan and Greg Olsen as an NFL broadcast team. This would instantly rival any other booth as the best in the business.

Why would the NBA not schedule a finals game during the weekend.. why not start the series on a Tuesday so that Saturday or Sunday was an option? — jorge rego (@jorgerego13) June 5, 2026

According to Jon Lewis of Sports Media Watch, the NBA adjusted the Finals schedule this year, and will not have a Finals game played on the weekend for the first time since 1970, because of the World Cup.

I know you’re not a hockey fan-and that’s ok!!! Not every sport is for every person-but did you see the McDonough call last night and is it one of his best ever? — Al Hood (@albhood) June 5, 2026

You are right to say I’m not a hockey guy, so it’s very strange to me that I often see Sean McDonough get criticized for his NHL work since he’s one of the all-time greats. McDonough is the best college football play-by-play person working today. He’s terrific on baseball. He’s great terrific on basketball. So I don’t understand why there’s a portion of hockey fans who don’t enjoy McDonough.

The call that you are referring to from Thursday night seems like an excellent call to me.

Will broadcast sports ever have a prominent Latin-born lead voice? Asking for a friend who sees a very white and cloudy forecast for many years to come. — bet_on_305_fernie (@FernieRuan82706) June 5, 2026

I think you will see this one day, but who knows when. Lead play-by-play jobs are very few and far between across all sports. And there isn’t a lot of turnover in those spots. When someone gets a lead gig, they usually have it for a long time. Jim Nantz, Al Michaels, Joe Buck and Mike Breen, to name a few, have been around forever.

The following happens at least one time per game as well https://t.co/5rKFaSHETB — Douglas Pucci (@SonOfTheBronx) June 5, 2026

The amount of complaints I get about the Gotham Sports app, which features the YES Network and MSG, is truly amazing. I’ve had issues with it myself and have basically stopped using it. It was particularly annoying that every time I tried to watch a Yankees game on Gotham, I had to re-log in, re-authenticate, check my email, get a code, log in with my provider, etc. It never seemed to remember my info. If I want to watch Yankees game on my iPad, I just my Verizon Fios TV app. This is not an option, though, for people who have cut the cord and rely on the Gotham app to watch sports.

The complaints from users have been going on since the app launched. My guess is that if the people in charge of it haven’t fixed the issues by now, they don’t care to do so. They know they have fans by the you-know-whats and are going to get their money regardless of how well the app works. To have the picture regularly freeze or glitch out is inexcusable, but I just don’t think anyone associated with the app cares because there have been problems since Day 1.

Not a real great question but I'm upto the mid 80s era in Mike Vaccaro's Steinbrenner book...



How amazing would it have been to have the 70s/80s era George in todays Twitter/Charmin Soft players era — Iñcognito (@firecashman) June 5, 2026

Steinbrenner would’ve used social media to attack his own players and it would’ve been unbelievable content. As old-school Mike and the Mad Dog listeners remember, George used to do this back in the day by faxing over, as Mike Francesa called them, “missives” to WFAN.

Steinbrenner would’ve had a field day tweeting about Giancarlo Stanton making $325 and never playing because he’s always hurt.

If the world cup final was in your backyard, would you close the drapes? — havertick (@havertick) June 5, 2026

Can the "I will never watch Soccer" crowd shut up? The people that do enjoy the World Cup don't need to hear from you. — Jeremy Kasperson (@jeremykasperson) June 5, 2026

This is perfect summation of social media in 2026. One guy wants me to bash the World Cup. The other guy doesn’t want to hear anything negative about the World Cup. We are a divided country in so many ways.

Since Howard came up on the Pod this week , which person from the Stern show would you love to do a pod with , can't pick Howard — mark schuman (@boilerup95) June 5, 2026

Yes, the Howard Stern Show was discussed on this week’s SI Media With Jimmy Traina thanks to Robin Quivers announcing on Monday that she was cancer free and Sal Licata getting a message from a Wack Packer.

To answer this question, I once interviewed Gary Dell’Abate on my old Hot Clicks Podcast way back when, so I would say Fred Norris, who does not get enough credit for being an absolute genius with the drops.

Which season of Curb is better? (I don’t remember the numbers) Larry invests in a restaurant or Larry is in a broadway play with Schwimmer? — Scooter Baseball (@craigyoung5) June 5, 2026

What an unbelievably difficult question to answer. The closing scene in the restaurant season was an all-timer with everyone unloading curse word after curse word.

But the season with Larry performing in The Producers was probably stronger on a start-to-finish basis. Not only did you have the David Schwimmer guest role, as you mentioned, but the season also featured Ben Stiller. These two scenes alone made that season an A+ for me.