Traina Thoughts Mailbag: Steve Kerr, ‘Inside the NBA,’ MLB Network Gem and More

Welcome to another all-mailbag Traina Thoughts. Thanks, as always, for the questions.

If ESPN hires Kerr, do you think it is worth changing the Finals crew for the fourth year in a row? — TJ (@TJRamsey44) May 7, 2026

Kerr is still the head coach of the Warriors, but his future with the team appears to be up in the air, so this is all speculation at this point. If ESPN hires Kerr, he would absolutely be paired with Mike Breen on the lead crew. Kerr will demand a lot of money and networks don’t pay analysts the kind of money Kerr will get to be on a No. 2 crew.

There’s nothing wrong with ESPN’s current lead NBA booth of Breen, Richard Jefferson and Tim Legler, but it hasn’t set the broadcasting world on fire. If ESPN bumped Jefferson and Legler for Kerr, there would hardly be any backlash, unlike the situation when ESPN dumped Jeff Van Gundy a few years ago.

A lot has to happen, though, for Kerr to end up back in television. Even if he steps down as coach, he may want to take a year or two off to do nothing. However, if Kerr and Golden State part ways and he decides he wants to keep working, there will be a bidding war between NBC, ESPN and Prime Video. Kerr and Mike Tirico would become the best NBA crew if NBC could land him, although I’m sure NBC would just add Kerr to the current crew of Tirico and Reggie Miller.

The NBA playoffs so far does not have much juice to it so far. With late tipoffs, games on streaming platforms & the games themselves tend to be blowouts. A lot of fans like myself are opting out of watching. At what point does the NBA care about anything else except the money? — goodfella (@whatagoodfella) May 8, 2026

The only thing any league cares about is money. Nothing will change that. The NBA just got $77 billion from NBC/Amazon/Disney. If those companies want to put the games on streaming services, the NBA is just going to nod in approval.

Do you think putting together brackets and/or office pools will be damaged by the NCAA tourney expansion? Popular upset teams in the double digit seeds won’t even be known until as late as the night before the proper 64-team part of the tourney begins. — Chris H (@chrish538) May 7, 2026

Brackets are why the NCAA tournament is so popular, and the unnecessary expansion to 76 teams just means that most people aren’t going to fill out brackets until the very last minute—right up until that noon tipoff on Thursday.

What are the chances Olsen gets screwed again and Brees moves up to the #2 spot? — Mike Pellegrini (@MPellegrini13) May 8, 2026

There is a zero percent chance that happens. Actually, there’s less than a zero percent chance.

Mount Rushmore of Yankees announcers/broadcasters. I’d probably go with:

John Sterling

Phil Rizzuto

Mel Allen

Michael Kay



Toughest omissions for me were Bill White & Suzyn Waldman — Thomas (@Winston_Wolfe) May 7, 2026

I’m just going to answer this based on broadcasters from my time. For me, it’s John Sterling, Suzyn Waldman, Phil Rizzuto and Bill White. Jim Kaat was great for a number of years, and I loved Tony Kubek in the early ‘90s.

Jimmy: Is this the year for the Knicks? — James Wagner (@wagssid) May 7, 2026

It is their year to get to the NBA Finals and then lose to the Thunder.

What’s your favorite sports moment in the Seinfeld/Curb universe? “No Bette Middler???” is probably mine. But there are many others (Keith Hernandez, Bill Buckner, Shaq, the carpool lane, the black swan, friend committing suicide over the Jets, Newman at the Super Bowl). — Strange Quark Energy (@CosmConstant) May 7, 2026

An absolutely impossible question to answer. If we’re talking episode, it might be the Curb when Larry trips Shaq. If you ask me this question tomorrow, it might be the Keith Hernandez two-part Seinfeld. The Bette Midler episode of Seinfeld is criminally underrated.

But if you’re asking for just a moment, just one singular moment, I choose this. Jason Alexander should’ve won an Emmy just for his delivery of, “In six games.”

Top 3 under appreciated Billy Joel songs….my #1 pressure!!! — CoinDonkey (@Coin__Donkey) May 8, 2026

I have no idea if these are considered underrated by the masses, but in my mind, the three for me would be:

Summer, Highland Falls

This Is the Time

All About Soul

Hi Jimmy. I’m not sure if there is such a thing, but do you have a least favorite Sopranos episode? Thank you, sir. — MyPenIsHugeTTM (@MyPenIsHugeTTM) May 7, 2026

I always used to say “Columbus Day,” when asked this question, but after rewatches, I don’t mind that episode manly because of the storyline where Bobby’s wife, Karen, was killed in the car crash. So, my least favorite would be “In Camelot.” That’s the episode when Tony finds his father’s old mistress at the funeral and then befriends her for the episode. I found that entire thing beyond boring.

And now some Instagram questions.

MLB Network’s Big Inning is one of the more underrated shows out there. Your take? – @biglouie16

You are 100% correct. I’m a huge fan of Big Inning. For those unfamiliar, Big Inning features four games at once in a quad box. The games rotate in and out and you get a taste of all the action that night. It’s also the perfect show for degenerate baseball bettors. It’s a must-watch for baseball fans who don’t have MLB.TV.

Is Inside the NBA done when Barkley decides to hang it up? – @johnkollom

Even if the show continued without Barkley, it would be done. This is no disrespect to Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal, but Barkley is the heartbeat of that show. If he’s not there, Inside the NBA isn’t Inside the NBA. It’s a totally different show, despite the name staying the same. Think about the last two seasons of The Office after Steve Carell left. That would be Inside the NBA without Chuck.

Thoughts on Ryen Russillo going to Barstool? Big media story that I’d be curious for your take on. – @adamgismondi

I don’t want to disappoint you, but I don’t really have a take on this. Russillo left one massive sports media company for another massive sports media company. That tells me money was an issue. Maybe more creativity or control was a factor. I think it’s a “big media story” because Russillo is a very popular sports media figure and The Ringer and Barstool are big companies, but people jump ship all the time in this business.

What was your favorite John Sterling call? – itsameandyp

I wanted to take some time to think about my favorite John Sterling call. I think this is the one. pic.twitter.com/50sG3SARY4 — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) May 4, 2026

Which past sporting event or moment would you have wanted to watch in person? –@drew_nature_dogs

Tough question. Part of me wants to say that I would’ve liked to have seen a no-hitter in person. I can’t imagine what the build up is like in the ballpark.

Ironically enough, I had tickets to Dwight Gooden’s no-hitter in 1996, but ended up not going to the game because I went on a baseball stadium road trip with a group of friends. While Gooden was no-hitting the Mariners at Yankee Stadium, I was watching the Rockies play the Reds in old Riverfront Stadium.

As if missing the no-hitter wasn’t bad enough, I bet the over 8.5 in the Rockies-Reds game and the final score was 5-3.

If you want me to pick one game that I would’ve liked to have been at, I would say Game 4 of the 1996 World Series in Atlanta when Jim Leyritz did this.

Is there a current actor that you would watch in anything? – @amyroanne

No. No matter how much I like an actor, I would have to have interest in the film. I love Eddie Murphy, Dustin Hoffman and Robert DeNiro, to name a few. Would I watch them in ANY movie? Absolutely not.

As a fellow Long Island bagel connoisseur, do you go toasted on your bagel orders? – @mikemarra_ny

If I’m in the mood for butter, I get the bagel toasted. If I’m in the mood for cream cheese, I get the bagel straight up with no toasting. And if the bagel is hot, I automatically get butter.