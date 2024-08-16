Woj, Schefter Pose for Epic ESPN Night Out Picture at Bruce Springsteen Show
Bruce Springsteen played in Pittsburgh on Thursday and sportswriters flocked to the area like moths to a flame, as they are wont to do. Among the cadre was an impressive quartet of newsbreaking insiders: Adrian Wojnarowski, Adam Schefter, Jeff Passan, and Pete Thamel. And judging from a picture posted by ClutchPoints, they had a hell of a time basking in the dulcet tones of a 74-year-old who used to host a podcast with Barack Obama.
All four work for ESPN so hopefully they'll be able to write off the night out with co-workers. Surely at some point they talked about sources close to the situation and bemoaned aggregator accounts. Between jamming to Bruce, of course.
Thursday night didn't bring with it a tremendous deluge of breaking news from unusual places, which apparently means a giant opportunity was wasted with
