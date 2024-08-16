SI

Woj, Schefter Pose for Epic ESPN Night Out Picture at Bruce Springsteen Show

The stars were out for The Boss's show in Pittsburgh

Kyle Koster

Bruce Springsteen played in Pittsburgh on Thursday and sportswriters flocked to the area like moths to a flame, as they are wont to do. Among the cadre was an impressive quartet of newsbreaking insiders: Adrian Wojnarowski, Adam Schefter, Jeff Passan, and Pete Thamel. And judging from a picture posted by ClutchPoints, they had a hell of a time basking in the dulcet tones of a 74-year-old who used to host a podcast with Barack Obama.

All four work for ESPN so hopefully they'll be able to write off the night out with co-workers. Surely at some point they talked about sources close to the situation and bemoaned aggregator accounts. Between jamming to Bruce, of course.

Thursday night didn't bring with it a tremendous deluge of breaking news from unusual places, which apparently means a giant opportunity was wasted with

