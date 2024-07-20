Brewers vs. Twins Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers for Saturday, July 20
The Milwaukee Brewers stumbled down the stretch heading into the All-Star break, but they still hold a 4.5-game lead on the NL Central. They'll try to find some momentum when they take on the Minnesota Twins in a quick two-game interleague series.
I have a player prop that I love for this game, but before we get to that, let's take a look at everything you need to know to bet on the game.
Brewers vs. Twins Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line:
- Brewers -1.5 (+164)
- Twins +1.5 (-200)
Moneyline:
- Brewers +106
- Twins -124
Total:
- 7.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Brewers vs. Twins Probable Pitchers
- Milwaukee: Freddy Peralta (6-5, 4.11 ERA)
- Minnesota: Pablo Lopez (8-7, 5.11 ERA)
Brewers vs. Twins How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, July 20
- Time: 7:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Target Field
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports North
- Brewers record: 55-42
- Twins record: 54-42
Brewers vs. Twins Key Players to Watch
Milwaukee Brewers
Christian Yelich: The Brewers' outfielder ranks third in the Majors amongst qualified batters in batting average at .326. It's a great weapon for the Brewers to have and if he continues to get on base, the Brewers are going to start racking up runs in a hurry.
Minnesota Twins
Carlos Correa: The Twins shortstop has had an unbelievable season, batting .308 on the year while adding on 13 home runs and 47 RBIs. He's the key to their offense and needs to keep up this level of play to ensure the Twins stay in contention for the AL Central title.
Brewers vs. Twins Prediction and Pick
Instead of a side or total, there's a player prop I love for this interleague matchup. I broke down the pick on today's edition of Painting Corners.
"Pablo Lopez gets the start for the Minnesota Twins today and he's had some issues with his control at times this season, averaging 2.0 walks per nine innings pitched.
"Today, he has to face a Brewers team that has done a fantastic job drawing walks this season, especially of late. They rank third in the Majors in walk rate dating back to June 1 at 10.4%. If they can draw two walks against Lopez, we cash this bet."
