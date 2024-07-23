Diamondbacks vs. Royals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers for Tuesday, July 23
The Arizona Diamondbacks fell to the Kansas City Royals on Monday night, losing by a final score of 10-4.
The interleague series will continue on Tuesday night as the Diamondbacks look to bounce back in a big way. Both teams are clawing for a wild card spot in their respective leagues, making every single game a pivotal one from here on out.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet on tonight's matchup.
Diamondbacks vs. Royals Odds, Run Line, and Total
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Run Line:
- Diamondbacks -1.5 (+142)
- Royals +1.5 (-172)
Moneyline:
- Diamondbacks -110
- Royals -106
Total:
- 9.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Diamondbacks vs. Royals Probable Pitchers
- Arizona: Jordan Montgomery (6-5, 6.44 ERA)
- Kansas City: Alec Marsh (7-6, 4.52 ERA)
Diamondbacks vs. Royals How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, July 22
- Time: 8:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Kansas City, Arizona Diamondbacks
- Diamondbacks record: 51-50
- Royals record: 56-45
Diamondbacks vs. Royals Key Players to Watch
Arizona Diamondbacks
Ketel Marte: The Diamondbacks' second baseman has been fantastic this season, leading the Diamondbacks in batting average at .291 and ranking seventh in the Majors in WAR at +4.9. He is the MVP of this Diamondbacks lineup.
Kansas City Royals
Bobby Witt Jr.: Bobby Witt Jr. has taken over the leader in WAR this season. His batting average of .341 has been outstanding and he's no must-watch television every time he steps up to the plate.
Diamondbacks vs. Royals Prediction and Pick
Instead of betting on a side or total in this game, I think the best value lies in a player prop. I broke down the pick in today's edition of Painting the Corners:
"Jordan Montgomery gets the start for the Arizona Diamondbacks tonight when they take on the Kansas City Royals, and he's had some issues with his command this season. Montgomery has allowed at least two walks in seven of his 13 starts this season.
"Given that he has allowed more than 1.5 walks in over 50% of his starts this season, I love the fact we can bet on it happening again at plus-money against the Royals tonight."
Pick: Jordan Montgomery OVER 1.5 Walks +100
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.