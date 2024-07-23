SI

Diamondbacks vs. Royals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers for Tuesday, July 23

The Arizona Diamondbacks have gone 6-4 in their last 10 games ahead of Tuesday night's showdown against the Kansas City Royals.

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Jordan Montgomery (52) throws to the Minnesota Twins in the first inning at Chase Field in Phoenix on Thursday, June 27, 2024.
The Arizona Diamondbacks fell to the Kansas City Royals on Monday night, losing by a final score of 10-4.

The interleague series will continue on Tuesday night as the Diamondbacks look to bounce back in a big way. Both teams are clawing for a wild card spot in their respective leagues, making every single game a pivotal one from here on out.

Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet on tonight's matchup.

Diamondbacks vs. Royals Odds, Run Line, and Total

Run Line:

  • Diamondbacks -1.5 (+142)
  • Royals +1.5 (-172)

Moneyline:

  • Diamondbacks -110
  • Royals -106

Total:

  • 9.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Diamondbacks vs. Royals Probable Pitchers

  • Arizona: Jordan Montgomery (6-5, 6.44 ERA)
  • Kansas City: Alec Marsh (7-6, 4.52 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Royals How to Watch

  • Date: Tuesday, July 22
  • Time: 8:10 p.m. EST
  • Venue: Kauffman Stadium
  • How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Kansas City, Arizona Diamondbacks
  • Diamondbacks record: 51-50
  • Royals record: 56-45

Diamondbacks vs. Royals Key Players to Watch

Arizona Diamondbacks

Ketel Marte: The Diamondbacks' second baseman has been fantastic this season, leading the Diamondbacks in batting average at .291 and ranking seventh in the Majors in WAR at +4.9. He is the MVP of this Diamondbacks lineup.

Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr.: Bobby Witt Jr. has taken over the leader in WAR this season. His batting average of .341 has been outstanding and he's no must-watch television every time he steps up to the plate.

Diamondbacks vs. Royals Prediction and Pick

Instead of betting on a side or total in this game, I think the best value lies in a player prop. I broke down the pick in today's edition of Painting the Corners:

"Jordan Montgomery gets the start for the Arizona Diamondbacks tonight when they take on the Kansas City Royals, and he's had some issues with his command this season. Montgomery has allowed at least two walks in seven of his 13 starts this season.

"Given that he has allowed more than 1.5 walks in over 50% of his starts this season, I love the fact we can bet on it happening again at plus-money against the Royals tonight."

Pick: Jordan Montgomery OVER 1.5 Walks +100

Published
