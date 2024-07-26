Padres vs. Orioles Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers for Friday, July 26
The Baltimore Orioles now hold a 2.0 game lead on the New York Yankees in the AL East and they have a chance to continue to build on that this weekend when they take on the San Diego Padres in an interleague showdown.
The Padres enter this series red-hot, having gone five-straight games including coming off a series sweep against the Washington Nationals.
It's time to take a look at the odds for Friday night's series opener and then I'll give you my best bet.
Padres vs. Orioles Odds, Run Line, and Total
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Run Line:
- Padres +1.5 (-126)
- Orioles -1.5 (+105)
Moneyline:
- Padres +166
- Orioles -198
Total:
- 9.0 (Over -105/Under -115)
Padres vs. Orioles Probable Pitchers
- San Diego: Adam Mazur (1-3, 7.84 ERA)
- Baltimore: Grayson Rodriguez (12-4, 3.83 ERA)
Padres vs. Orioles How to Watch
- Date: Friday, July 26
- Time: 7:05 p.m. EST
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- How to Watch (TV): MASN, San Diego Padres
- Padres record: 55-50
- Orioles record: 61-41
Padres vs. Orioles Key Players to Watch
San Diego Padres
Xander Bogaerts: Xander Bogaerts has played a huge role in the Padres recent win streak. He's batting a blistering .469 since returning to action on July 12, while getting on base on 50% of his plate appearances. That level of production likely won't keep up, but if he can continue to play well he's going to help the Padres in their push for a playoff berth.
Baltimore Orioles
Gunnar Henderson: Aaron Judge is likely going to win AL MVP, but Gunnar Henderson is making a push for the award. He's second in the American League in home runs this season with 28, while also sporting a strong batting average of .284. His WAR of 6.6 is only 0.1 below Judges'.
Padres vs. Orioles Prediction and Pick
This game features my favorite totals bet of the day. I broke down the pick in today's edition of Walk Off Wagers:
"If you want to sit back and root for runs, the game to do it for is tonight's interleague showdown between the Baltimore Orioles and San Diego Padres. The two offenses rank inside the top eight in the Majors in OPS dating back to the start of June. The Orioles rank fourth at .794 and the Padres come in at eighth at .753.
"The Padres are starting Adam Mazur tonight, who has allowed at least four earned runs in four of his seven starts this season, while also giving up a combined 13 runs in his most recent three starts.
"The Orioles are going to get plenty of runs and the Padres' hot offense should be able to contribute a few as well."
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.