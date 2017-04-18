MLB

Report: Cubs directive aims to prevent players, employees from selling World Series rings

MLB bullpens are struggling in 2017
The Cubs organization is asking each player and employee given a World Series Championship ring to sign an agreement reserving the team's right to buy the ring back for $1 if the recipient decides to sell it, the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

“We regret the formal nature of this memo, and we do not intend for this information to overshadow our joy in being able to provide this ring to you,” a team memo states, according to the Sun-Times.

The memo also says that if the Cubs decide against buying the ring back, the same terms will apply to future owners of the ring. Rings given as gifts to family members are reportedly considered an exception. 

The rings, which pay tribute to the curse of the Billy Goat, celebrate the team's first World Series title since 1908. The team was presented with rings last week.

The Cubs are 6-7 to start the 2017 season. 

