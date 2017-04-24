Did Dustin Pedroia throw his pitcher under the bus in Red Sox-Orioles feud?

Red Sox reliever Matt Barnes has been suspended four games after attempting to hit Orioles third baseman Manny Machado in the head with a pitch on Sunday, MLB announced Monday. Barnes, who was also fined an undisclosed amount, is appealing the suspension.

Barnes threw a pitch high and tight to Machado in the eighth inning of Sunday’s game in Baltimore and was ejected. The pitch was in retaliation for Machado injuring Boston second baseman Dustin Pedroia on a slide Saturday’s game.

Pedroia is considered day-to-day after Machado spiked him in the calf, and is unlikely to head to the disabled list.

Pedroia denounced Barnes’s actions after Sunday’s game.

“I had nothing to do with that. That’s not how you do that, man,” Pedroia said afterward. “I’m sorry to him and his team. If you’re going to protect guys, you do it the right away.”