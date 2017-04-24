MLB

Red Sox reliever Matt Barnes suspended four games for throwing at Manny Machado

2:41 | MLB
Did Dustin Pedroia throw his pitcher under the bus in Red Sox-Orioles feud?
SI Wire
an hour ago

Red Sox reliever Matt Barnes has been suspended four games after attempting to hit Orioles third baseman Manny Machado in the head with a pitch on Sunday, MLB announced Monday. Barnes, who was also fined an undisclosed amount, is appealing the suspension. 

Barnes threw a pitch high and tight to Machado in the eighth inning of Sunday’s game in Baltimore and was ejected. The pitch was in retaliation for Machado injuring Boston second baseman Dustin Pedroia on a slide Saturday’s game. 

Pedroia is considered day-to-day after Machado spiked him in the calf, and is unlikely to head to the disabled list. 

Pedroia denounced Barnes’s actions after Sunday’s game. 

“I had nothing to do with that. That’s not how you do that, man,” Pedroia said afterward. “I’m sorry to him and his team. If you’re going to protect guys, you do it the right away.”

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters