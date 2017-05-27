These athletes are only getting richer after leaving the field

Get ready to see a lot of Alex Rodriguez on your television.

A-Rod has deal now to appear across several ABC programs, the New York Post reports. The deal with ABC News would allow Rodriguez to appear on shows such as Good Morning America, World News Tonight and Nightline.

Rodriguez is already a full-time MLB commentator for Fox Sports, working primarily as a studio analyst with occasional in-booth color commentary. He was also recently added to the cast of ABC’s Shark Tank.

Under the new deal, Rodriguez would appear about once a month on ABC programming to discuss sports, parenting and finance, according to the report.

A-Rod’s previous TV work has been met with positive reviews, particularly during Fox’s World Series coverage. Earlier this month during a brutally awkward interview on CNBC with Derek Jeter, he did a great job of trying to keep the segment on track.