MLB

Minor league team apologizes for sexist promotion, says release was ‘unauthorized’

Dan Gartland
2 hours ago

The Ogden Raptors have apologized after being lambasted for a sexist promotion on the team’s website

The “Hourglass Appreciation Night” promised to display “gorgeous women whose curves rival those of any stud pitching prospect!” The press release announcing the August 11 promotion was taken down off the team website Monday night. 

In a statement Tuesday, the team called the press release “unauthorized.”

“The Ogden Raptors regret that an unauthorized press release was disseminated over the weekend announcing a promotion that was not approved or scheduled by club ownership or management. This promotion will not take place and steps have been put in place to ensure this will not happen again. The Ogden Raptors offer a sincere apology to anyone who was offended by the promotion itself and the contents of the press release, and in no way supports or condones the objectification of women. It is not reflective of the values of the Ogden Raptors, Los Angeles Dodgers organization, the Pioneer Baseball League or Minor League Baseball.”

The press release was posted early Saturday morning but was not promoted on the team’s social media feeds and went unnoticed until Monday night. Once it was dug up and began making the rounds on social media, the promotion was universally panned. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters