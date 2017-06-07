Major League Baseball is investigating abuse claims by the former fiancée of Tampa Bay Rays catcher Derek Norris, reports ESPN.com.

Kristen Eck says she was "physically and mentally abused" by Norris during the course of the relationship and made the claims in an Instagram post.

In the post, Eck says she was abused by "the man I thought I was going to marry" adding she left him with only $300 to her name and that the pitcher and his family "made sure I had nothing."

Eck did not identify Norris by name in the social media post but she has been licked to Norris in past interviews.

Norris is in his first season with the Rays after spending the previous two seasons with the San Diego Padres.

The 28–year–old began his career with Oakland Athletics.

Norris is hitting .194 with five home runs and 17 RBI in 43 games this season with Tampa Bay.