Pittsburgh Pirates righthander Jameson Taillon won his first start Monday since undergoing surgery for testicular cancer.

Taillon, 25, struck out five batters and pitched five scoreless innings for the Pirates at PNC Park as Pittsburgh beat Colorado 7–2.

Taillon was diagnosed with testicular cancer in May after undergoing surgery earlier that month. He was cleared for light workouts last month a few days after his operation.

Taillon struck out the first batter he faced on Monday.

Jameson Taillon's first batter back from battling testicular cancer: Strikeout pic.twitter.com/zKksPRzxaA — SI MLB (@si_mlb) June 13, 2017

The Rockies also gave a shout-out to Taillon, who received a standing ovation when he took the field.

It is awesome to see Jameson Taillon back on the field.@JTaillon19 💪 pic.twitter.com/3Bdnkah1AY — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) June 12, 2017

Taillon missed the entire 2014 season and a good chunk of 2015 due to Tommy John surgery, and a hernia issue forced him to miss additional time in 2015.

In 25 career starts for the Pirates, Taillon has a 3.24 ERA.