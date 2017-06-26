Charlie Sheen owns two pieces of Babe Ruth memorabilia that will be put up for auction Friday, according to ESPN.com.

After spending more than two decades in a bar area in Sheen's home, Ruth's 1927 World Series ring and the Yankees' copy of the sale document that sent Ruth to New York from Boston will both be auctioned by Lelands.com.

Bidding for the ring has already exceeded $600,000, meaning it will be the highest-priced sports championship ring ever sold, according to ESPN. The sale document, which once belonged to Yankees owner Jacob Ruppert, is currently going for more than $400,000. In 2005, the copy of the sale document owned by Red Sox owner Harry Frazee sold for $996,000.

"Whatever price it brings is gravy," Sheen told ESPN.

Sheen bought the two items in the early 1990s from Josh Evans of Lelands—the man who will be selling the items for Sheen this time around.

The Major League star is no stranger to high-priced sports memorabilia, as he was once the owner of the ball that went through Bill Buckner's legs in Game 6 of the 1986 World Series.