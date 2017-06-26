MLB

Charlie Sheen putting Babe Ruth's 1927 ring, Red Sox trade contract up for auction

1:22 | MLB
Cody Bellinger, Aaron Judge are taking MLB by storm
Khadrice Rollins
2 hours ago

Charlie Sheen owns two pieces of Babe Ruth memorabilia that will be put up for auction Friday, according to ESPN.com.

After spending more than two decades in a bar area in Sheen's home, Ruth's 1927 World Series ring and the Yankees' copy of the sale document that sent Ruth to New York from Boston will both be auctioned by Lelands.com.

Bidding for the ring has already exceeded $600,000, meaning it will be the highest-priced sports championship ring ever sold, according to ESPN. The sale document, which once belonged to Yankees owner Jacob Ruppert, is currently going for more than $400,000. In 2005, the copy of the sale document owned by Red Sox owner Harry Frazee sold for $996,000.

"Whatever price it brings is gravy," Sheen told ESPN. 

MLB
San Francisco Giants find nothing is routine in troubled 2017 season

Sheen bought the two items in the early 1990s from Josh Evans of Lelands—the man who will be selling the items for Sheen this time around. 

The Major League star is no stranger to high-priced sports memorabilia, as he was once the owner of the ball that went through Bill Buckner's legs in Game 6 of the 1986 World Series. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters