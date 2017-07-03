These are the five best contracts in baseball

The final run scored in Monday’s Brewers-Orioles game was a doozy.

Milwaukee shortstop Orlando Arcia showed the sort of elusiveness usually associated with NFL running backs in scoring all the way from first on a weak groundball up the middle by pitcher Brent Suter.

Getting from first to third was easy enough, at least until he slid past the bag. But Arcia turned his blunder into a highlight, to expertly extricating himself from a pickle and gliding past a tag to score.

Orlando Arcia with shades of Benny the Jet. pic.twitter.com/JaRfcIUmM4 — MLB (@MLB) July 3, 2017

Arcia—last seen stealing a fan’s ice cream—also went 3 for 4 with an RBI, raising his batting average to .295, and the Brewers won 8–1 to improve to 45–40 on the year.