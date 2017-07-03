MLB

Video: Orlando Arcia’s splendid baserunning allows him to score from first on a grounder

1:28 | MLB
These are the five best contracts in baseball
Dan Gartland
2 hours ago

The final run scored in Monday’s Brewers-Orioles game was a doozy.

Milwaukee shortstop Orlando Arcia showed the sort of elusiveness usually associated with NFL running backs in scoring all the way from first on a weak groundball up the middle by pitcher Brent Suter. 

Getting from first to third was easy enough, at least until he slid past the bag. But Arcia turned his blunder into a highlight, to expertly extricating himself from a pickle and gliding past a tag to score. 

Arcia—last seen stealing a fan’s ice cream—also went 3 for 4 with an RBI, raising his batting average to .295, and the Brewers won 8–1 to improve to 45–40 on the year. 

