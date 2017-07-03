Video: Dustin Pedroia makes mind-boggling barehanded play

These are the five best contracts in baseball

Dustin Pedroia made one of the finest defensive plays of the year on Monday—just as skillful as it was unconventional.

Rangers outfielder Carlos Gomez hit a weak groundball on checked swing and reached safely after Deven Marrero’s throw from third missed the mark. But Pedroia was dashing toward the first-base line to back up Mitch Moreland and snagged the ball with his bare hand after it caromed off the wall, making the flip to Moreland, who tagged Gomez out.

If reading that sounds crazy, wait until you see it.

The play came in the bottom of the ninth, right after Mike Napoli tied the game with a solo home run. Pedroia’s brilliant improvisation kept a crucial runner off the base paths and the Red Sox escaped the inning without further damage, forcing extra innings.