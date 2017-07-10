MLB

Video: Aaron Judge hits Marlins Park roof during Home Run Derby batting practice

Home Run Derby: One of the best events on the sports calendar?
Dan Gartland
an hour ago

Aaron Judge put on a show Monday in Miami before the Home Run Derby even began. 

Judge’s batting practice session before the derby elicited plenty of oohs and ahs from the fans in Miami, and for good reason. One of the bombs Judge hit during his warmup clanged off the roof of the stadium. 

Perhaps even more impressively, Judge also hit a few balls that bounced off the large windows at the back of the stadium. 

