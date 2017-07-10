Home Run Derby: One of the best events on the sports calendar?

Aaron Judge put on a show Monday in Miami before the Home Run Derby even began.

Judge’s batting practice session before the derby elicited plenty of oohs and ahs from the fans in Miami, and for good reason. One of the bombs Judge hit during his warmup clanged off the roof of the stadium.

Aaron Judge just hit one off the roof during batting practice at the @TMobile HR Derby.



This is going to be fun. #ScoreUnlimited pic.twitter.com/SsICB0QJrw — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 10, 2017

Video: Aaron Judge hit the Marlins Park roof in outfield during BP. #allrise pic.twitter.com/ZQvlrJ17sQ — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) July 10, 2017

Perhaps even more impressively, Judge also hit a few balls that bounced off the large windows at the back of the stadium.