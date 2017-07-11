MLB

Bryce Harper has a brilliant All-Star Game idea—a draft

0:46 | MLB
Bryce Harper explains what he means by 'Make baseball fun again'
Dan Gartland
an hour ago

Leave it up to Bryce Harper to come up with another idea to make baseball fun again.

Now that the MLB All-Star Game no longer determines home-field advantage in the World Series, Harper has an idea to shake things up. 

“It'd be great if let's say the two leading vote-getters by the fans did a draft system and could pick from both sides,” Harper said, according to ESPN.com. “So I could be facing Max Scherzer today—I mean, nobody sees that. It would be a lot of fun to do something like that to make it a little more competition to face somebody on your team, like if [Clayton] Kershaw was facing Justin Turner, or Chris Sale facing Mookie Betts. That’d be a lot of fun.”

Harper and Aaron Judge were the top vote-getters this year so the idea is maybe just a little bit self-serving, but he’s definitely on to something. 

The NFL and NHL have tried the draft format—the NFL had former players pick sides, while the NHL had All-Stars choose their teammates—but it was eventually scrapped when the twist failed to add excitement to the game. Football and hockey are highly physical games, though, that just don’t translate to the casual all-star atmosphere. Their All-Star Games will always be lacking drama when the players are moving at half speed. 

A normal baseball game, meanwhile, looks fairly indistinguishable from the All-Star Game. But if the game has no real stakes, why tune in? All-Star ratings have been plummeting for years now, even when the game ostensibly meant something. A jolt in the arm in the form of a format change could help spike interest in the game.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters