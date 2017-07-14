The Delmarva Shorebirds and Lexington Legends had finished the 20th inning of their game at 1:07 a.m. EST. Then it went into a storm delay.

Umpires and Shorebirds front office discussing when to resume the game in the 21st. #FlyTogether pic.twitter.com/OG9xWXibvj — Delmarva Shorebirds (@shorebirds) July 14, 2017

Then a decision was made.

End of the 20th: Shorebirds 6, Legends 6. Storms force a suspension after 20 innings. We’ll play the 21st tomorrow. #FlyTogether pic.twitter.com/6chaokSp5Z — Delmarva Shorebirds (@shorebirds) July 14, 2017

OFFICIAL: Tonight’s game was suspended at 1:07 a.m. It will resume in the top of the 21st inning at 6:05 p.m. on Friday night. — Delmarva Shorebirds (@shorebirds) July 14, 2017

So, after almost a 17 hour break between innings, the Shorebirds and Legends got back on the field Friday at 6:05 p.m. EST.

Despite the ridiculously long delay, it didn't seem to have to much affect on the Legends.

Marten Gasparini homers on the fourth pitch of the resumption. 7-6 Legends, mid-21st. #RallyTime #FlyTogether pic.twitter.com/2wc3MxVKsX — Delmarva Shorebirds (@shorebirds) July 14, 2017

The Shorebirds had a chance in the bottom of the 21st, but after loading the bases, they grounded into a double play.

It's not all bad news for the Shorebirds and their fans though. They have another game Friday that is scheduled to only go seven innings and they are giving away Manny Machado bobbleheads.

THE VINTAGE MANNY MACHADO BOBBLEHEADS WILL BE HANDED OUT WHEN GATES OPEN AT 5:00 PM! (P3)



BUY TICKETS HERE: https://t.co/uNl6pmlazj pic.twitter.com/2VhQR4odvX — Delmarva Shorebirds (@shorebirds) July 14, 2017

The official time of the game was six hours and seven minutes.

Well, now there's only seven more innings of baseball for fans to enjoy. Maybe.