Minor league game finally ends after 21 innings, 17-hour rain delay

The Delmarva Shorebirds and Lexington Legends had finished the 20th inning of their game at 1:07 a.m. EST. Then it went into a storm delay.

Then a decision was made.

So, after almost a 17 hour break between innings, the Shorebirds and Legends got back on the field Friday at 6:05 p.m. EST.

Despite the ridiculously long delay, it didn't seem to have to much affect on the Legends.

The Shorebirds had a chance in the bottom of the 21st, but after loading the bases, they grounded into a double play.

It's not all bad news for the Shorebirds and their fans though. They have another game Friday that is scheduled to only go seven innings and they are giving away Manny Machado bobbleheads.

The official time of the game was six hours and seven minutes.

Well, now there's only seven more innings of baseball for fans to enjoy. Maybe.

