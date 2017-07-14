MLB

Yankees pitcher Michael Pineda likely needs Tommy John surgery

0:47 | MLB
Cubs acquire LHP Jose Quintana from crosstown rival White Sox
Dan Gartland
an hour ago

The Yankees have placed pitcher Michael Pineda on the disabled list with a partially torn UCL, general manager Brian Cashman announced Friday.

One doctor has recommended Pineda have Tommy John surgery but he is seeking a second opinion. 

The injury is especially disappointing for Pineda, who is a free agent after this season. If he needs Tommy John surgery, he would likely be out at least until 2019. 

Pineda’s last start came on July 5, when he gave up nine hits and five runs in just three innings against the Blue Jays. 

Pineda was acquired from the Mariners in 2012 in exchange for Jesus Montero and has had an up-and-down run in New York. He did not play a game for the Yankees until two years after the trade due to shoulder injuries. When he finally did debut in 2014, he carried a 1.89 ERA through 13 starts. Though he looked brilliant at times—in a May 2015 start against the Orioles where he struck out 16 without allowing a walk, for example—he was largely an average pitcher. 

