MLB

Report: Bartolo Colon to start Tuesday for Twins against Yankees

0:35 | Major League Baseball
Braves pitcher Bartolo Colon designated for assignment
Khadrice Rollins
34 minutes ago

Bartolo Colon will be called up to start for the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday, Mike Berardino of the Pioneer Press reports.

The Twins placed centerfielder Byron Buxton on the 10-day disabled list Saturday, opening up a spot for the 44-year-old pitcher. Colon gave up four runs and had five strikeouts on Thursday in a Triple-A start for the Rochester Red Wings.

Colon started the season with the Atlanta Braves, but was released on July 6. He signed a minor-league deal with the Twins the next day.

MLB
Midseason grades for every National League team

This will be the 10th team Colon has played for in his 20-year career. He has 235 career wins and a 4.02 ERA. In 13 games with the Braves, Colon went 2-8 with an 8.14 ERA.

The Twins will host the New York Yankees on Tuesday.

