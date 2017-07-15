Bartolo Colon will be called up to start for the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday, Mike Berardino of the Pioneer Press reports.

The Twins placed centerfielder Byron Buxton on the 10-day disabled list Saturday, opening up a spot for the 44-year-old pitcher. Colon gave up four runs and had five strikeouts on Thursday in a Triple-A start for the Rochester Red Wings.

Colon started the season with the Atlanta Braves, but was released on July 6. He signed a minor-league deal with the Twins the next day.

This will be the 10th team Colon has played for in his 20-year career. He has 235 career wins and a 4.02 ERA. In 13 games with the Braves, Colon went 2-8 with an 8.14 ERA.

The Twins will host the New York Yankees on Tuesday.