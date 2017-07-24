Report: Clayton Kershaw to Miss Four to Six Weeks with Back Injury

The Royals and Padres have pulled off a trade involving five major league pitchers, Kansas City announced Monday.

The Royals acquire starter Trevor Cahill, San Diego closer Brandon Maurer and reliever Ryan Buchter. The Padres get veteran swingman Travis Wood, 25-year-old reliever Matt Strahm and 18-year-old middle infield prospect Esteury Ruiz.

Maurer has 20 saves in 23 tries this season and an 1.195 WHIP in 39 1/3 innings. Cahill has a 3.69 ERA in 11 starts and is averaging 10.6 strikeouts per nine. Buchter, a lefty, has a 1.200 WHIP and 3.05 ERA in 42 appearances this year.

Strahm is currently on the 60-day disabled list after having surgery earlier this month to repair a torn patellar tendon.