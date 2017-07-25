Every two years in middle school and high school we went through state-mandated physical fitness tests. The one I consistently failed most miserably—worse than the mile, pushups and sit-ups—was the “sit and reach,” which measured your flexibility. So when I saw what Blue Jays farmhand Emilio Guerrero did on Monday night, I felt a familiar twinge in my hamstring.

Guerrero, typically a third baseman and shortstop, played first in Monday’s game against the Portland Sea Dogs and looked like a natural when he stretched to complete a double play in the fourth inning.

“Stretched” is selling it short, though. Guerrero dropped his entire 6'4" frame to the ground in a full split and made it look easy.

Here it is in looping form, because you definitely want to watch it over and over again.

Emilio Guerrero is 6'4" and just did THIS to complete the #doubleplay. @SportsCenter #SCTop10 (Kids, this is why we stretch.) pic.twitter.com/q228Nz0LS3 — NH Fisher Cats (@FisherCats) July 25, 2017

Guerrero also went 2 for 3 at the plate. Not a bad day.