The Kansas City Royals have acquired left fielder Melky Cabrera from the Chicago White Sox for pitchers A.J. Puckett and Andre Davis, the teams announced Sunday.

Cabrera has spent the last three seasons of his career in Chicago, where he hit .287 with 39 home runs and 219 RBIs. The White Sox were the sixth team Cabrera played for in his 11 years in the majors. This season he's hitting .295 with a .336 OBP.

In 2011, Cabrera was with the Royals and he hit .305 and a career-high 44 doubles during that season.

In exchange for Cabrera, the White Sox picked up two young pitching prospects in Puckett, who was one of the Royals' top 15 prospects according to MLB.com and Davis, who was taken in the eighth round of the 2015 draft.

The Royals are second in the AL Central, three games back of Cleveland, and they hold a 2.5 game edge over the Rays for the final Wild Card spot. They last made the postseason in 2015, when they won the World Series.

Cabrera has not appeared in the playoffs since 2010, when he played for the Atlanta Braves. In 22 career postseason games, he's hitting .213 with 7 RBIs.