Braves infielder Johan Camargo is getting an MRI on a hyper-extended right knee, the team announced Tuesday.

While running onto the field for Tuesday's game against the Phillies, Camargo tripped, and in the process, got injured.

"That is unbelievable." A freak accident forces the @Braves to take Johan Camargo out of the game before the 1st pitch. Stay tuned for more. pic.twitter.com/vq7chWx7VV — FOX Sports: Braves (@FOXSportsBraves) August 8, 2017

Atlanta has a bit of a history with odd on-field injuries.

Last season the Braves lost shortstop Dansby Swanson thanks to a bad throw in between innings that hit him in the groin.

Dansby Swanson exits with right groin contusion after being struck by errant throw: https://t.co/rorquLgpEX pic.twitter.com/YCnxQBVnvE — MLB (@MLB) September 13, 2016

Camargo has appeared in 63 games for Atlanta and is hitting .292 in his rookie season.