MLB

Braves' Johan Camargo Gets Injured Running Onto the Field to Start the Game

1:01 | MLB
Khadrice Rollins
39 minutes ago

Braves infielder Johan Camargo is getting an MRI on a hyper-extended right knee, the team announced Tuesday.

While running onto the field for Tuesday's game against the Phillies, Camargo tripped, and in the process, got injured.

Atlanta has a bit of a history with odd on-field injuries.

Last season the Braves lost shortstop Dansby Swanson thanks to a bad throw in between innings that hit him in the groin.

Camargo has appeared in 63 games for Atlanta and is hitting .292 in his rookie season.

