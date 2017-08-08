MLB

MLB Releases Full 2017 Playoff, World Series Schedule

Dodgers and Astros fans (as well as any particularly confident fans of other playoff contenders) can start planning out their Octobers—MLB released the full schedule for the 2017 playoffs on Tuesday.

The regular season ends on Sunday, Oct. 1—with all 15 games beginning at 3:05 p.m. ET.—and any tiebreaking Game 163s would be played the following Monday. The AL Wild Card Game will be played on Tuesday, Oct. 3 and the NL game is scheduled for that Wednesday. (ESPN will broadcast the AL game and the NL game will be on TBS.)

The two American League Division Series will be played on the same days, beginning Thursday, Oct. 5 and concluding on Wednesday, Oct. 11 at the latest. Those games will be broadcast on either FS1 or MLB Network. Both National League Division Series (on TBS) begin on Friday, Oct. 6 and any necessary Game 5s would be played on Thursday, Oct. 12. 

The ALCS (on Fox and FS1) will run from Friday, Oct. 13 to Saturday, Oct. 21 if necessary and the NLCS (on TBS) will go from Saturday, Oct. 14 to Sunday, Oct. 22 if it goes seven games. 

The World Series—which will be broadcast on Fox—starts on Tuesday, Oct. 24 and would conclude on Wednesday, Nov. 1 if it goes to a seventh game. Should the Series go seven this year, it would be the 10th time playoff baseball has been played in November. 

