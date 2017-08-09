MLB

Jason Kipnis Got a Little Too Excited Celebrating Yan Gomes’s Walk-Off Homer

Dan Gartland
an hour ago

The Indians almost wasted a stellar Corey Kluber start on Tuesday night (9 innings, 3 hits, 1 run, 11 strikeouts and no walks) but Yan Gomes saved the day with a walk-off homer and Cleveland extended its lead in the AL Central over the Royals. 

No one was more excited to see Gomes win the game than Jason Kipnis. You can see Kipnis in the video above dash out to celebrate with Gomes on his way around the bases while the rest of his teammates planned to meet him at the plate. Kipnis, it turns out, was so jacked up he didn’t even make sure the ball had left the ballpark. 

If I’m interpreting rule Rule 10.06 (f) and Rule 10.06 (g) correctly, even if Kipnis had tackled Gomes between second and third in celebration, the homer would have counted. So that’s good news. 

