The Indians almost wasted a stellar Corey Kluber start on Tuesday night (9 innings, 3 hits, 1 run, 11 strikeouts and no walks) but Yan Gomes saved the day with a walk-off homer and Cleveland extended its lead in the AL Central over the Royals.

No one was more excited to see Gomes win the game than Jason Kipnis. You can see Kipnis in the video above dash out to celebrate with Gomes on his way around the bases while the rest of his teammates planned to meet him at the plate. Kipnis, it turns out, was so jacked up he didn’t even make sure the ball had left the ballpark.

I maaayy have stopped watching the ball to see if it went out or not and just started celebrating!! #chasingYan #gositdownnowdanny #Windians pic.twitter.com/WUAYIiRXTV — Jason Kipnis (@TheJK_Kid) August 9, 2017

Fortunately around 2nd base Yan informed me, and I quote "It was a f*ckin homer!!" ..to which I then peeled off and met him at home plate 🤣🤣 — Jason Kipnis (@TheJK_Kid) August 9, 2017

If I’m interpreting rule Rule 10.06 (f) and Rule 10.06 (g) correctly, even if Kipnis had tackled Gomes between second and third in celebration, the homer would have counted. So that’s good news.