Indians Acquire Jay Bruce From Mets

Report: Indians Acquire Jay Bruce From Mets
Khadrice Rollins
2 hours ago

The Indians have acquired outfielder Jay Bruce from the Mets. Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports was the first to report the news.

In exchange for the Bruce, the Mets got minor league right-handed pitcher Ryder Ryan, the team announced Wednesday.

There are multiple reports that the Yankees offered multiple prospects, but the Mets decided to send Bruce to Cleveland instead.

The Indians currently hold a 4 game lead over the Kansas City Royals in the AL Central. The defending AL champions are looking to be the reach the World Series in back-to-back seasons for the first time in team history.

This season, the Indians are ninth in the AL in home runs and fourth in slugging percentage going into Wednesday. Designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion is leading Cleveland with 22 home runs while Francisco Lindor is second on the team with 19.

Bruce, 30, is hitting .258 with a .524 slugging percentage, 29 home runs and 75 RBIs going into Wednesday. This is his 10th season in the league.

