The Indians have acquired outfielder Jay Bruce from the Mets. Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports was the first to report the news.

In exchange for the Bruce, the Mets got minor league right-handed pitcher Ryder Ryan, the team announced Wednesday.

There are multiple reports that the Yankees offered multiple prospects, but the Mets decided to send Bruce to Cleveland instead.

the yankees were in on jay bruce, but sources say they wanted mets to pay some of the $ remaining. indians will pay rest of $. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) August 10, 2017

Jay Bruce is heading to #Indians in a trade. The #Yankees were also involved in Bruce trade talks before #Mets dealt him to Cleveland. — Jerry Crasnick (@jcrasnick) August 10, 2017

Yankees did indeed offer multiple prospects for Jay Bruce. Mets chose to deal with Cleveland instead. — Marc Carig (@MarcCarig) August 10, 2017

The Indians currently hold a 4 game lead over the Kansas City Royals in the AL Central. The defending AL champions are looking to be the reach the World Series in back-to-back seasons for the first time in team history.

This season, the Indians are ninth in the AL in home runs and fourth in slugging percentage going into Wednesday. Designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion is leading Cleveland with 22 home runs while Francisco Lindor is second on the team with 19.

Bruce, 30, is hitting .258 with a .524 slugging percentage, 29 home runs and 75 RBIs going into Wednesday. This is his 10th season in the league.