Giancarlo Stanton has been on a tear lately, and Sunday he hit his 250th career home run and 42nd of the year, which tied him with Gary Sheffield for the most in a season in Marlins' history.

No. 42 for Giancarlo, tying a Marlins record, and 250 for his career pic.twitter.com/ifd9oIK3fJ — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 13, 2017

Stanton is responsible for four of the six best home run seasons in Marlins history. This year is his first with at least 40 home runs.

With 46 games remaining in the season, Stanton has plenty of time to set the record and put some distance between himself and Sheffield.