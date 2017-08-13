MLB

Watch: Giancarlo Stanton Ties Marlins' Record With 42nd Home Run of Season

MLB
These are the five best contracts in baseball
Khadrice Rollins
an hour ago

Giancarlo Stanton has been on a tear lately, and Sunday he hit his 250th career home run and 42nd of the year, which tied him with Gary Sheffield for the most in a season in Marlins' history.

Stanton is responsible for four of the six best home run seasons in Marlins history. This year is his first with at least 40 home runs.

With 46 games remaining in the season, Stanton has plenty of time to set the record and put some distance between himself and Sheffield.

