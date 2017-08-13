MLB

Former MVP Ryan Howard Agrees to Minor League Deal With Rockies

Khadrice Rollins
2 hours ago

First baseman Ryan Howard has agreed to a minor league deal with the Colorado Rockies. He will report to the Triple-A Albuquerque Isotopes, the team announced Saturday.

Howard last played in the majors in 2016 when he appeared in 112 games for the Phillies and hit .196 with 25 home runs and 59 RBIs. In April, Howard signed with the Braves' Triple-A affiliate in Gwinnett, but after batting .184 with one home run and 11 strikeouts in 11 games, he was released on May 8.

In November the Phillies declined Howard's $23 million club-option and bought him out for $10 million.

Howard, 37, spent 13 seasons in Philadelphia and over that time he hit .258 with 382 home runs and 1,194 RBIs. He won Rookie of the Year in 2005, MVP in 2006 and in 2008 he helped lead the Phillies to their second World Series title in team history.

