MLB

Giancarlo Stanton Sets Marlins Record With 43rd Home Run of Season

Dan Gartland
2 hours ago

It’s not even the middle of August and Giancarlo Stanton has already set the Marlins’ franchise record for home runs in a season. 

Stanton hit his 43rd homer of the season—and 17th of the second half—in Monday’s game against the Giants. With an exit velocity of just 95.1 mph, it was Stanton’s softest-hit homer since Statcast debuted in 2017 but the ball still managed to go 382 feet.

The record was previously held by Gary Sheffield, who hit 42 homers in 1996. The next three spots on the list are also occupied by Stanton, who hit 37 homers twice and 34 once. 

Stanton has been sending them out of the park at a torrid pace since the All-Star break and particularly in the month of August. He’s the third player since 2000 to hit 10 home runs in the first 15 days of a month and has now homered in five straight games, tying Eric Thames for the longest such streak this season. 

