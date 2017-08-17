These are the five best contracts in baseball

Nolan Arenado left Thursday's game against the Braves in the seventh inning after taking a ground ball off the same hand that was hit by a pitch Sunday.

Mark Reynolds replaced Arenado in the lineup.

After getting hit by the pitch Sunday, Arenado did not miss any games, but he did not start for the Rockies on Monday, appearing only as a pinch hitter.

The Rockies' third baseman is leading MLB with 103 RBIs entering Thursday.

The Rockies came into Thursday with a 1/2 game lead over the Diamondbacks for the top Wild Card spot in the NL.