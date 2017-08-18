MLB

Cubs Place Jon Lester on DL but Don’t Expect Him Out Long

0:35 | MLB
Cubs place LHP Jon Lester on 10-day disabled list
Dan Gartland
2 hours ago

The Cubs are putting pitcher Jon Lester on the disabled list with a shoulder issue, manager Joe Maddon announced Friday, but that injury isn’t considered serious. 

Lester is dealing with “fatigue” in his pitching shoulder and his time on the DL is expected to be “minimal,” Maddon said.

Lester left his start on Thursday after allowing nine runs and getting just five outs, becoming the only pitcher in 30 years to give up at least nine runs in a single inning multiple times in a season. He also gave up 10 runs (four earned) in a game against the Pirates on July 9 where he didn’t even make it out of the first inning. 

Like most of the Cubs staff, Lester isn’t pitching as well this season as he did last year. There has been plenty of speculation that Chicago’s pitchers are simply worn out after last year’s deep playoff run. After leading the league in team ERA last season (3.15), the Cubs are fifth in the NL in that stat this year (4.03). 

The Cubs are currently clinging to a slim lead in the NL Central, with the Brewers one game back and the Cardinals 1 1/2 games off the pace. 

