Mets outfielder Michael Conforto suffered an unusual injury in Thursday’s game against the Diamondbacks.

Conforto took a big hack at a fastball from Robbie Ray and immediately fell to the ground in pain, clutching his shoulder. The Mets confirmed shortly thereafter that Conforto had dislocated his shoulder.

With only six weeks left in the Mets’ season, it is almost certain Conforto will not play again this year. A shoulder dislocation typically keeps a batter out for four to six weeks.

Conforto had been one of the few bright spots for the Mets during a disappointing year. He is hitting .280 with 27 homers and 68 RBIs in 108 games.