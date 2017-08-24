MLB

Watch: Yankees and Tigers Brawl After Exchanging Bean Balls

The Yankees and Tigers threw down in one of the more memorable brawls of the season on Thursday afternoon. 

The drama started when Michael Fulmer hit Gary Sanchez with a pitch in the fifth inning. Sanchez had gone yard off Fulmer in his last at-bat. Yankees reliever Tommy Kahnle retaliated by throwing behind Miguel Cabrera in the sixth, and Kahnle and manager Joe Girardi were ejected. 

Just as Aroldis Chapman was set to resume Cabrera’s at-bat, the Tigers slugger and New York catcher Austin Romine exchanged words. Cabrera shoved Romine, started throwing punches, and both benches cleared. 

Here’s an alternate angle from the Yankees’ broadcast. 

Cabrera and Romine were both ejected and Sanchez moved from DH to behind the plate. 

Dellin Betances hit James McCann in the head with a pitch in the seventh inning that appeared to be unintentional. Betances was tossed nonetheless, as was acting manager Rob Thompson. The benches cleared again but nothing happened beyond players milling about the infield. 

David Robertson replaced Betances and promptly hit John Hicks on the arm with a pitch. He was not ejected. 

