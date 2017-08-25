Baseball Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez says Gary Sanchez’s cheap shots in Thursday’s Yankees–Tigers brawl could follow him for a long time.

The former Red Sox ace and Yankees nemesis now does commentary for MLB Network. He suggested on Twitter that Sanchez—who threw punches at Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera during the fracas—could take a big hit to his reputation around the league.

“Sanchez is going to wear it,” Martinez, who knows plenty about benches-clearing incidents, said on-air. He then followed up with a pair of tweets.

Cheap shots will stay around the league for ever. I think Gary Sanchez could be badly remembered for this for a long time — Pedro Martinez (@45PedroMartinez) August 25, 2017

Your teammates are your family. You have to protect them at all costs when a brawl happens — Pedro Martinez (@45PedroMartinez) August 25, 2017

Sanchez was caught on video running into the scrum and hitting Cabrera while down. He later struck Tigers third baseman Nick Castellanos. Former MLB pitcher Dallas Braden was also among Sanchez’s critics.

Watch Gary Sanchez (24) come in and stick Miggy with an uppercut pic.twitter.com/fn8e3Acd6t — MLBdreampicks (@MLBdreampicks) August 24, 2017

Here's another cheap shot thrown by Sanchez to ANOTHER defenseless player (Castellanos). Can't wait for this dudes' tired ass apology. pic.twitter.com/H2X7kusLgt — Dallas Braden (@DALLASBRADEN209) August 24, 2017

“It's something that happened in the moment,” Sanchez, 24, told reporters after the game. “It's just a reaction of trying to protect your teammate.”

Benches clear, punches thrown in Yankees-Tigers game with Miguel Cabrera and Austin Romine at the center of it. https://t.co/g32ygLF1cz pic.twitter.com/QMsJ5fEDQO — MLB (@MLB) August 24, 2017

The young catcher has been one of New York’s top players down the stretch, hitting .311 with 10 home runs and 21 RBIs in August. He along with several teammates could face suspensions following the fight.