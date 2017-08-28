MLB

Lance McCullers Blasts Rangers for ‘Greed’ in Hurricane Rescheduling

0:44 | MLB
Report: MLB Moves Astros vs. Rangers Due to Hurricane Harvey
Dan Gartland
30 minutes ago

Astros pitcher Lance McCullers harshly criticized the Rangers on Monday after Astros president Reid Ryan revealed that Texas was less than accommodating in rescheduling this week’s series in Houston. 

The Astros-Rangers series scheduled to begin Tuesday at Minute Maid Park was moved to Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay. The Astros had sought to play the series in Arlington and shift a series next month from Arlington to Houston but the Rangers refused. The Rangers agreed to play this week’s games in Arlington but wanted the September series to go ahead at Globe Life Park as planned, Ryan said. 

That offer didn’t sit well with McCullers, who blasted the Rangers for their “greed.”

Rangers general manager Jon Daniels told reporters Monday that Texas would have allowed the Astros to play in Arlington as the home team but did not want to play the September series in Arlington because it would have added another stop onto a road trip that includes stops in Anaheim, Seattle and Oakland. 

It remains unclear how long the Astros will be displaced, as Houston continues to be pounded by heavy rains as a result of Hurricane Harvey. The storm could drop as much as 50 inches of rain by the end of the week. The Astros are also likely to play this weekend’s series against the Mets at Tropicana. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters