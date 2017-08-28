Astros pitcher Lance McCullers harshly criticized the Rangers on Monday after Astros president Reid Ryan revealed that Texas was less than accommodating in rescheduling this week’s series in Houston.

The Astros-Rangers series scheduled to begin Tuesday at Minute Maid Park was moved to Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay. The Astros had sought to play the series in Arlington and shift a series next month from Arlington to Houston but the Rangers refused. The Rangers agreed to play this week’s games in Arlington but wanted the September series to go ahead at Globe Life Park as planned, Ryan said.

That offer didn’t sit well with McCullers, who blasted the Rangers for their “greed.”

Classy as always, should be absolutely ashamed. Greed never takes off days, apparently. Stay strong #Htown! We hope to be home soon. https://t.co/ZnkmZ3HVWQ — Lance McCullers Jr. (@LMcCullers43) August 28, 2017

Rangers general manager Jon Daniels told reporters Monday that Texas would have allowed the Astros to play in Arlington as the home team but did not want to play the September series in Arlington because it would have added another stop onto a road trip that includes stops in Anaheim, Seattle and Oakland.

It remains unclear how long the Astros will be displaced, as Houston continues to be pounded by heavy rains as a result of Hurricane Harvey. The storm could drop as much as 50 inches of rain by the end of the week. The Astros are also likely to play this weekend’s series against the Mets at Tropicana.