Mets third baseman David Wright’s hopes of returning to the major leagues this season took a major hit Monday when the Mets announced he was shutting down his rehab assignment after experiencing pain in his shoulder. He will see a doctor in New York this week.

When Wright made a rehab appearance on Tuesday it was his first appearance in a professional game since May 2016. He was the designated hitter in that game but played third base on Friday and Saturday. In three games, he was 1 for 10 with five strikeouts.

“After playing in a few games, I continued to have shoulder pain. So I decided to go to the doctor and get it checked out,” Wright said in a statement. “Will make any decisions going forward after my appointment.”

Wright has only played 75 MLB games over the last three seasons due to a series of neck and shoulder injuries. His latest injury was a shoulder impingement related to a neck surgery for a herniated disk. The shoulder injury forced him to shut down his throwing program on two occasions earlier this season.

“Wright confessed to some that he might have to switch positions to continue his comeback,” Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reports.

Wright has three years and $37 remaining on his contract, though the Mets have an insurance policy that pays 75% of his salary if he remains sidelined.

The Mets also announced Monday that Yoenis Cespedes, who strained his hamstring on Friday and was placed on the disabled list, is done for the year.

The news wasn’t all bad, though, as the team announced Matt Harvey is supposed to start Friday for the first time since June 14.