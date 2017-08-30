Reports: Mariners Trade for Cardinals Pitcher Mike Leake

The Mariners have acquired starting pitcher Mike Leake in a trade with the Cardinals, according to multiple reports. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic was first to report the deal had been completed.

The Seattle rotation has been hit hard by injuries this season, with top starters Felix Hernandez and James Paxton both currently on the disabled list. Hisashi Iwakuma and Drew Smyly are also injured.

Leake is owed at least $48 million over the next three seasons, in addition to about $2 million for the rest of this year. He has a mutual option for the 2022 season that includes a $5 million buyout if the team doesn’t pick it up.

Leake, who waived his no-trade clause to complete the deal, has a 4.21 ERA and 1.325 WHIP in 26 starts this season.

The Mariners and Cardinals are both currently on the periphery of their leagues’ Wild Card races.