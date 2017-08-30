MLB

Reports: Mariners Trade for Cardinals Pitcher Mike Leake

1:03 | MLB
Cubs' Pitching Staff Makes World Series Repeat Doubtful
Dan Gartland
an hour ago

The Mariners have acquired starting pitcher Mike Leake in a trade with the Cardinals, according to multiple reports. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic was first to report the deal had been completed. 

The Seattle rotation has been hit hard by injuries this season, with top starters Felix Hernandez and James Paxton both currently on the disabled list. Hisashi Iwakuma and Drew Smyly are also injured. 

Leake is owed at least $48 million over the next three seasons, in addition to about $2 million for the rest of this year. He has a mutual option for the 2022 season that includes a $5 million buyout if the team doesn’t pick it up. 

Leake, who waived his no-trade clause to complete the deal, has a 4.21 ERA and 1.325 WHIP in 26 starts this season. 

The Mariners and Cardinals are both currently on the periphery of their leagues’ Wild Card races. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters