MLB

Throwback Thursday: Giancarlo Stanton poses for the Sports Illustrated cover ... in body paint

4:30 | MLB
Behind the scenes: Giancarlo Stanton graces SI cover in body paint
Andy Gray
2 hours ago

Giancarlo Stanton is on a roll. He's already tied the record for most home runs in August (18) and seems a lock to reach the vaunted 60-plus home runs mark. The Marlins outfielder, who is in the middle of a 13-year, $325 million deal, has established himself as one of baseball's top stars, both on and off the field. But all that pales in comparison to that week in March, 2015 when Stanton became the first non-swimsuit model to appear on the SI cover in body paint. 

Photo by Walter Iooss; Body paint by Joanne Gair

Body paint is not easy. Stanton had to sit perfectly still for about eight hours while a group of makeup artists did their magic. But don't feel too bad - we brought in SI Swimsuit model Erin Heatherton to assist with the shoot. Below are some outtakes.

Walter Iooss

 

 

 

We foresee a lot more Stanton covers over the next decade. Not sure he'll be in body paint again, though.

BONUS: See more outtakes from Giancarlo Stanton's body paint shoot

Erin Heatherton and Giancarlo Stanton on set
Erin Heatherton and Giancarlo Stanton on set
Erin Heatherton
Erin Heatherton and Giancarlo Stanton on set
Erin Heatherton and Giancarlo Stanton on set
SI
Erin Heatherton's view of Giancarlo Stanton's body-paint session
Erin Heatherton's view of Giancarlo Stanton's body-paint session
Erin Heatherton
Erin Heatherton's view of Giancarlo Stanton's body-paint session
Erin Heatherton's view of Giancarlo Stanton's body-paint session
Erin Heatherton
Erin Heatherton wears Giancarlo Stanton's jersey
Erin Heatherton wears Giancarlo Stanton's jersey
SI
Erin Heatherton's view of Giancarlo Stanton's body-paint session
Erin Heatherton's view of Giancarlo Stanton's body-paint session
Erin Heatherton
Erin Heatherton's view of Giancarlo Stanton's body-paint session
Erin Heatherton's view of Giancarlo Stanton's body-paint session
Erin Heatherton
Erin Heatherton's view of Giancarlo Stanton's body-paint session
Erin Heatherton's view of Giancarlo Stanton's body-paint session
Erin Heatherton
Erin Heatherton's view of Giancarlo Stanton's body-paint session
Erin Heatherton's view of Giancarlo Stanton's body-paint session
Erin Heatherton
Erin's infamous selfie with Giancarlo Stanton
Erin's infamous selfie with Giancarlo Stanton
Erin Heatherton
Erin Heatherton's view of Giancarlo Stanton's body-paint session
Erin Heatherton's view of Giancarlo Stanton's body-paint session
Erin Heatherton
Body paint crew selfie
Body paint crew selfie
Erin Heatherton
Professional bodypainter Joanne Gair and Erin Heatherton on set
Professional bodypainter Joanne Gair and Erin Heatherton on set
Erin Heatherton
Erin Heatherton and Giancarlo Stanton on set
Erin Heatherton and Giancarlo Stanton on set
SI
BTS with Erin Heatherton on the set of Giancarlo Stanton's Bodypainting
