MLB

David Ortiz Finalizes 'Long-Term Commitment' With Red Sox Front Office

6:29 | MLB
The Big Interview: David Ortiz
Khadrice Rollins
an hour ago

David Ortiz and the Red Sox have agreed to a "long-term commitment" that should keep the three-time World Series champion "linked with the organization forever," the team announced Wednesday.

According to the Red Sox, Ortiz will "act as a mentor for current players, participate in recruitment efforts, make a variety of special appearances for the club, and work in a business development capacity for Fenway Sports Management and its partners."

Ortiz retired following the 2016 season, after spending 14 of his 20 career seasons in Boston. While with the Red Sox, Big Papi earned 10 All-Star nods, seven Silver Slugger awards and the 2013 World Series MVP.

"For 14 seasons, David was an instrumental part of this club's victories and achievements," Red Sox chairman Tom Werner said in a statement. "He has delivered for us in every scenario, even the ones that seemed dire and hopeless—he never let us down. Like David himself, this agreement is unique and the first time we have made a commitment of this kind or this length to a player, retired or active. I am delighted we have a lasting partnership with him; one that brings to us the wisdom, experience, and character that has lifted this club time and again."

Ortiz had his number retired by the Red Sox in June.

