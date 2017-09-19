These are the five best contracts in baseball

When Alex Gordon hit a home run for the Royals in the eighth inning on Tuesday, it was the 5,694th home run of the season, breaking the record for most home runs in a single season set in 2000.

This season, 31 players have already hit at least 30 home runs. Giancarlo Stanton of the Marlins is leading the charge with a team record and league high 55 home runs.

Rookies Cody Bellinger and Aaron Judge have also been some of the most prominent home run hitters this season. Judge leads the AL with 44 homers while Bellinger has gone deep 38 times this season.

When the record was set in 2000, 11 teams hit at least 200 home runs. This year, 13 teams have already reached that mark (Arizona is at 198, Cleveland is at 196)

According to ESPN's Pedro Gomez, MLB is currently on pace to hit 2,000 more home runs than were hit three years ago.