Oakland A’s catcher Bruce Maxwell became the first Major League Baseball player to kneel for the national anthem in open protest ahead of Oakland’s home game against the Texas Rangers.

Maxwell, who is African-American and comes from a military family, chose to kneel with his hand on his heart while facing the flag in solidarity with the NFL players who continue to protest racism and inequalities in America.

From the @sfchronicle’s Santiago Mejia, here is A’s rookie Bruce Maxwell becoming the first MLB player to take a knee for the anthem: pic.twitter.com/q8QVY9hW15 — Susan Slusser (@susanslusser) September 24, 2017

A's catcher Bruce Maxwell becomes the first MLB player to kneel for the national anthem. pic.twitter.com/oFnOdpY2tX — SI MLB (@si_mlb) September 24, 2017

Earlier Saturday, Maxwell posted on Twitter following a series of comments from president Donald Trump that called for the firing of NFL players who chose to protest the national anthem. On Friday night, Trump referred to such players as “sons of b****es” in a public forum while addressing a crowd.

Don't be surprised if you start seeing athletes kneeling in other sports now!! Comments like that coming from our president. WOW! ✊🏽✊🏽✊🏽 — Bruce T Maxwell (@bruu_truu13) September 23, 2017

The A’s issued a statement in apparent support, as well.

Maxwell’s teammate Mark Canha placed his hand on his shoulder in support as Maxwell protested.

Maxwell, 26, was born in Germany, where his father was stationed with the army.