Yankees ace Luis Severino was hit by a line drive in the upper back during batting practice before Saturday's game against the Blue Jays. He popped up shortly after he was hit and appeared to be alright, though he was taken off the field for evaluation.

During BP just now Severino took a line drive it appeared off the back of his neck/head area and went down. Did get up & is still out there — Erik Boland (@eboland11) September 23, 2017

And now Severino just went inside with trainer Steve Donohue. Stay turned. #yankees — David Lennon (@DPLennon) September 23, 2017

Severino, a few minutes after getting hit by a line drive during BP, coming off w/ trainer. Asked if Ok, said "yeah." pic.twitter.com/whpBmNOTwq — Erik Boland (@eboland11) September 23, 2017

While this may seem like a rare occurrence—and in the grand scheme of things, it is—this actually isn't the first time a Yankees pitcher was hit by a line drive during batting practice. Jordan Montgomery was struck in the head in August, but he still pitched against the Red Sox the next day.

A Cy Young candidate, Severino is 13-6 with a 3.03 ERA and 221 strikeouts.