Yankees Ace Luis Severino Hit by Line Drive in 'Upper Back' During Batting Practice

Several Teams Announce Plans to Install Additional Netting After Yankee Stadium Incident
Daniel Rapaport
29 minutes ago

Yankees ace Luis Severino was hit by a line drive in the upper back during batting practice before Saturday's game against the Blue Jays. He popped up shortly after he was hit and appeared to be alright, though he was taken off the field for evaluation. 

While this may seem like a rare occurrence—and in the grand scheme of things, it is—this actually isn't the first time a Yankees pitcher was hit by a line drive during batting practice. Jordan Montgomery was struck in the head in August, but he still pitched against the Red Sox the next day. 

A Cy Young candidate, Severino is 13-6 with a 3.03 ERA and 221 strikeouts. 

