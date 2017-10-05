D-Backs Fan Has Second Thoughts About Archie Bradley Face Tattoo After Doubting His Power

A deal is a deal. 

Dan Gartland
October 05, 2017

During a tense game, every sports fan begins to bargain with their self. If Joe Blanton just gets this one out I’ll never complain about him again. If Mitch Moreland homers here I’ll call my mom more often. But it’s best to keep those promises to yourself, as one Diamondbacks fan learned. 

With the D-Backs holding on to a slim lead in Wednesday’s Wild Card Game, relief pitcher Archie Bradley was forced to bat for himself in the bottom of the seventh. Watching at home, Jeff Buss made a bold resolution. 

Bradley didn’t just drive in a run. He smashed a line drive into the left-centerfield gap and had himself a two-run triple. The play increased Arizona’s win probability by 16%, to 93%. 

After the game, at 1:30 a.m. local time,  Bradley himself spotted the tweet and made it clear a deal is a deal. Buss, though, wasn’t feeling as bold in the harsh light of morning. 

On the flip side, Bradley did give back those two runs almost immediately, giving up back-to-back homers in the top of the next inning, so Buss could have an excuse. He says he’s considering donating what he would have spent on a tattoo to a charity of Bradley’s choosing. 

 

More MLB

