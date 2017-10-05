Indians ALDS Roster, Pitching Rotation Projected Game 1 Lineup vs. Yankees

See how the Indians will line up against the Yankees in the ALDS. 

Dan Gartland
October 05, 2017

The Indians will look to keep their stellar season alive in the ALDS against the Yankees, beginning with Thursday’s Game 1. 

On the strength of a historic 22-game win streak, the Indians finished with the best record (102–60) in the American League, one game ahead of the Astros, and will have home field advantage throughout the AL playoffs. (The Dodgers finished with MLB’s best record at 104–58.)

Cleveland’s roster for the series was finalized Thursday morning and doesn’t feature any major surprises. Cleveland’s only question mark was oft-injured outfielder Michael Brantley, who was activated off the disabled list at the very end of the season. Brantley, who missed nearly two months with a sprained ankle, will be limited to pinch hitting early in the series but could see his role “start to expand” as the series progresses, manager Terry Francona said

Roster

Outfielders: Greg Allen, Michael Brantley, Jay Bruce, Lonnie Chisenhall, Austin Jackson, Jason Kipnis

Infielders: Edwin Encarnacion, Erik Gonzalez, Francisco Lindor, Jose Ramirez, Carlos Santana, Giovanny Urshela

​Catchers: Yan Gomes, Roberto Perez

Pitchers: Cody Allen, Trevor Bauer, Carlos Carrasco, Mike Clevinger, Corey Kluber, Andrew Miller, Tyler Olson, Danny Salazar, Bryan Shaw, Joe Smith, Josh Tomlin

PITCHING MATCHUPS

Game 1: Trevor Bauer (17–9, 4.19 ERA, 1.367 WHIP) vs. Sonny Gray (10–12, 3.55 ERA, 1.207 WHIP)

Game 2: Corey Kluber (18–4, 2.25 ERA, 0.869 WHIP) vs. CC Sabathia (14–5, 3.69 ERA, 1.271 WHIP)

Game 3: Carlos Carrasco (18–6, 3.29 ERA, 1.095 WHIP) vs. Masahiro Tanaka (13–12, 4.74 ERA, 1.239 WHIP) 

Game 4 (if necessary): Josh Tomlin (10–9, 4.98 ERA, 1.277 WHIP) vs. Luis Severino (14–6, 2.98 ERA, 1.040 WHIP)

Game 5 (if necessary): Kluber TBD

Projected Game 1 Lineup

• Francisco Lindor – SS

• Jason Kipnis – CF

• Jose Ramirez – 2B

• Edwin Encarnacion – DH

• Jay Bruce – RF

• Carlos Santana – 1B

• Roberto Perez – C

• Austin Jackson – LF

• Giovanny Urshela – 3B

• Trevor Bauer – RHP

