Aroldis Chapman Reportedly Apologizes for Liking Instagram Comment Calling Joe Girardi an 'Imbecile'

The Yankees closer 'liked' an Instagram comment calling manager Joe Girardi 'a complete imbecile.'

Connor Grossman
October 08, 2017

In the hours after losing a crushing game to the Indians on Friday, Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman perused Instagram early Saturday morning.

It was quickly unearthed that Chapman's account had "liked" a very pointed and controversial comment on a post of manager Joe Girardi. 

The post was a meme of Girardi throwing his hands up in the air at a press conference, captioned "It's not what you want," referring to a classic Girardi-ism. Once word got back to Chapman that he endorsed the Instagram comment, Anthony Rieber of Newsday reported, he went into Girardi's office Saturday morning to apologize.

The report stated Chapman told Girardi he didn't know he had liked the comment, and the Yankees official Rieber spoke to said “that’s not the type of person or player or teammate he is. He was apologetic.”

Girardi came under major scrutiny after the Yankees blew an 8-3 lead in Game 2 of the ALDS on Friday. From removing CC Sabathia to not challenging a controversial hit-by-pitch that set up a Cleveland grand slam, Girardi had plenty explain at a Yankee Stadium press conference on Saturday afternoon.

The series continues on Sunday with Game 3 in New York at 7:38 p.m. ET.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters