The last time the Dodgers had something to celebrate at Chase Field they jumped in the pool in centerfield and everyone associated with the Diamondbacks threw a hissy fit. “I thought [they] were classier than that,” Willie Bloomquist said.

When L.A. swept the D-Backs on Monday night, Arizona made sure that Yasiel Puig wasn’t going to be able to take a celebratory dip.

The D-backs made sure the #Dodgers didn't jump into the pool at Chase Field. pic.twitter.com/HVAfL1KsCj — Joshua Thornton (@JoshuaThornton_) October 10, 2017

Not only were the cops stationed out there, they stayed at their posts for a long, long time. Check out the timestamps on these tweets.

THERE ARE POLICE ON HORSEBACK GUARDING THE POOL — Andy McCullough (@McCulloughTimes) October 10, 2017

THE HORSES ARE STILL PROTECTING THE POOL — Andy McCullough (@McCulloughTimes) October 10, 2017

The pool is still being guarded. — Andy McCullough (@McCulloughTimes) October 10, 2017

The dumb thing is, the mounties didn’t even really have to be there. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said the day before that there was no way his players were going for another swim.

“That won’t happen,” Roberts said. “This is a completely different team and I think we have bigger goals than to jump into a swimming pool.”

Too bad, it would have been a ton of fun.