Indians Believe DH Edwin Encarnacion Can Play in Game 5 vs. Yankees

Edwin Encarnacion hasn’t played since hurting his ankle in Game 2. 

By Dan Gartland
October 10, 2017

Indians DH Edwin Encarnacion should be able to play in Wednesday’s decisive Game 5 against the Yankees, manager Terry Francona told reporters Tuesday

Encarnacion hasn’t played since twisting his right ankle on second base in Game 2 on Friday. Encarnacion left the field in obvious pain and was taken to a hospital for further evaluation but the injury wasn’t nearly as bad as it originally seemed. Francona said before Game 4 that Encarnacion may have been available off the bench as a pinch hitter. He could be in the starting lineup on Wednesday, though. 

The Indians’ offense has sputtered with Encarnacion out of action, managing just three runs in Games 3 and 4, including a 1–0 shutout loss in Game 3. Michael Brantley, Encarnacion’s replacement at DH, went a combined 1 for 6 with two strikeouts and a walk in the two games. 

Game 5 is Wednesday night at 8 p.m., with CC Sabathia facing Corey Kluber. The winner will advance to play the Astros in the ALCS, beginning Friday. 

More MLB

