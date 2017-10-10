Indians DH Edwin Encarnacion should be able to play in Wednesday’s decisive Game 5 against the Yankees, manager Terry Francona told reporters Tuesday.

Encarnacion hasn’t played since twisting his right ankle on second base in Game 2 on Friday. Encarnacion left the field in obvious pain and was taken to a hospital for further evaluation but the injury wasn’t nearly as bad as it originally seemed. Francona said before Game 4 that Encarnacion may have been available off the bench as a pinch hitter. He could be in the starting lineup on Wednesday, though.

The Indians’ offense has sputtered with Encarnacion out of action, managing just three runs in Games 3 and 4, including a 1–0 shutout loss in Game 3. Michael Brantley, Encarnacion’s replacement at DH, went a combined 1 for 6 with two strikeouts and a walk in the two games.

Game 5 is Wednesday night at 8 p.m., with CC Sabathia facing Corey Kluber. The winner will advance to play the Astros in the ALCS, beginning Friday.